Odisha police conducts crime scene recreation in 'gang rape' of two minor girls

Rourkela (Odisha), Sep 23 (PTI) Odisha Police on Monday conducted crime scene recreation in the alleged gang rape of two minor girls in Rourkela city, a police officer said.

Speaking to media persons, Rourkela SP Brijesh Kumar Rai said a case has been registered at Plantsite police station under relevant sections of POCSO and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The two minors (14 & 15) were forcibly taken to a desolate spot behind the Birsa Munda Stadium here on September 21 evening when they were returning from the local market and gang raped.

Scientific team and a dog squad visited the crime scene, he said, adding, "We are hoping to complete the investigation very soon and submit the charge sheet in the court so that the victims will get speedy justice." As part of its follow up investigation, a scientific team, dog squad and police officers led by sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Rourkela (zone-II), Nirmal Mohapatra visited the spot along with the accused and recreated the crime scene.

Speaking about the investigation, Mohapatra said that the standard operating procedure was being followed to learn in detail about the crime.

"We have already arrested three accused persons and are trying to find out whether some other persons were also involved in the crime or not," he said.

The police officer informed that the medical examination of the accused and the minors were conducted on Monday while statements of the victims will be recorded before the magistrate.

All the evidence collected so far will be sent to the laboratory for scientific investigation, the SDPO stated. PTI COR BBM BBM RG