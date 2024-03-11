Odisha Police destroy poppy plants worth Rs 10 cr inside Similipal Tiger Reserve

Baripada (Odisha): Odisha Police have destroyed poppy plants worth over Rs 10 crore inside Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Sunday destroyed poppy plantations over 15.64 acres deep inside the protected area, Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police S Susree said.

The Mayurbhanj Police have registered two cases in Jashipur Police Station in this connection, she said.

In February this year, poppy plants worth Rs 26 lakh were destroyed by the Mayurbhanj Police inside the tiger reserve, the SP said.

Police said they are investigating the cases.