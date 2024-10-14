Odisha Police in touch with family members of Odia woman raped in Delhi

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (PTI) Odisha Police on Monday said it has been following the alleged gang rape of an Odia woman in Delhi with all "seriousness and sensitivity".

The police issued a statement after the alleged rape of an Odia woman in Delhi triggered an outrage in the state and the opposition BJD strongly criticising the state's BJP government.

Stating that the incident regarding the sexual assault of an Odia girl in Delhi is being followed up with "seriousness and sensitivity", Odisha Police said it was in touch with the family members of the survivor and is also following up on the progress of the investigation with Delhi Police.

"Arrangement has been made to facilitate movement of family members from Bhubaneswar to Delhi. All necessary steps are being taken," the statement said.

Sources said the senior officials of the office of the Resident Commissioner of Odisha in Delhi are in touch with the survivor and local police.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJD has raised questions on the state government's silence over the incident, which has hit the national headlines.

Taking to his X handle, BJD Rajya Sabha member Manas Mangaraj said: "Shocking brutality in Delhi! An Odia woman gang-raped in the National Capital 3 days ago on the eve of Dussehra, stranded on the streets; and later admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre." "Call it negligence or apathy, the Odisha government has turned a blind eye to the plight of distressed woman and seems to be busy in holidays. The CM is visiting puja pandals but has no time to make a statement on #OdiaAsmita being brutally assaulted in Delhi. Ironically, the Resident Commissioner's office in Delhi has also maintained a stoic silence on this matter. This is very unfortunate. Hope good sense prevails and the woman is taken care of," Mangaraj said in his social media post.

According to a report, the 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Delhi and found in a semi-conscious state at Sarai Kale Khan in the early hours of October 11. PTI AAM AAM RG