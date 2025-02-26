Odisha police inspector arrested for sexually assaulting woman home guard

Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (PTI) Odisha Police inspector Tapan Kumar Nahak was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly cheating a woman home guard by indulging in a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage, officials said.

"We arrested Nahak and forwarded him to court. He was also suspended by the DGP," Jagatsinghpur SP Bhawani Sankar Udgata said.

Nahak was arrested barely an hour after DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania suspended him to ensure a free and fair probe.

In an order, the DGP said a complaint was received against the ex-IIC of Kujanga police station in Jagatsinghpur district for gross misconduct and abuse of official position and disciplinary proceedings are being contemplated against him.

"In the interest of public service and to ensure fairness in inquiry, I therefore place Inspector Tapan Kumar Nahak under suspension with immediate effect," the order said.

"During the period the order remains in force, he will remain under the disciplinary control of DIG of Police, Central Range, Cuttack...," it added.

During his posting as the additional IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station around two months ago, Nahak allegedly entered into a physical relationship with the victim, who was also working in the same police station, after promising to marry her.

Subsequently, he was transferred as IIC of Kujang police station in the same district. Later, Nahak, who was already married, refused to fulfil his promise leading to a dispute between them, a police officer said.

On Monday, the home guard lodged a complaint against the officer in Jagatsinghpur police station. Nahak fled from Kujang Police station after learning that a case was registered against him. However, police arrested him from Khurda on Tuesday, he said.

Notably in 2023, Nahak was placed under suspension when he was the IIC of Phiringia police station for negligence of duty. He reportedly fled the police station during violence linked to allegations of involvement of cops in illegal ganja trade.