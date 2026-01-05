Odisha police inspector suspended on bribe charges

Bhubaneswar, Jan 5 (PTI) Odisha DGP Y B Khurania on Monday suspended a police inspector, a day after he was arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing for allegedly accepting a bribe from a liquor vendor, an official said.

According to an order by the state police headquarters, Bijaya Kumar Barik, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) police station in Cuttack, was placed under suspension as disciplinary proceedings were contemplated against him.

Barik has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"During the period the order remains in force, he (Barik) will remain under the disciplinary control of the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Bhubaneswar. He will draw salary as admissible under Orissa Service Code," the order said.

Barik was arrested by vigilance officials on Sunday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a licensed liquor vendor in exchange for allowing the business to operate smoothly.

The bribe amount was recovered from his possession and seized, vigilance officials said.

During subsequent raids at two locations linked to Barik, around Rs 5 lakh in cash was recovered from his government quarters at Unit-1 in Bhubaneswar, they said.