Odisha Police invoke NSA against wanted criminal, bust ganja smuggling racket in Koraput

Koraput (Odisha), Oct 15 (PTI) Odisha Police arrested a notorious criminal and invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against him, while also busting a major ganja smuggling racket in Koraput district, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The police arrested five persons, including a wanted ganja trafficker, and seized two pistols and 350 kg of cannabis in an operation.

Hrudananda Nayak alias Prince (35), a resident of Umri in Jeypore Sadar police station area, was arrested and booked under NSA on Wednesday. He was wanted in 17 cases, including extortion, violation of NDPS Act and dacoity.

Police said Nayak had been a constant threat to public safety across Jeypore, Boriguma, and Nabarangpur areas.

"To effectively curb his persistent and organised criminal activities and maintain public order, the National Security Act has been invoked against him," DIG (south-western range) Kanwar Vishal Singh told reporters.

In another major operation, Padwa Police on Tuesday seized 350 kg of ganja and two pistols from a gang led by Lal Bahadur Darjee (34), a wanted ganja trafficker and repeat offender with over 20 criminal cases, including those under POCSO and NDPS Acts, registered against him.

The arrests and seizure were made after the police received a tip-off regarding the transport of ganja in a van from Dokanput area towards Pottangi.

"A police team intercepted the vehicle at Mali Sublar Chhak after a brief chase. One of the accused even brandished a pistol to threaten the police, but the team displayed remarkable courage and arrested all five accused without any injury," Koraput Superintendent of Police Rohit Verma said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lal Bahadur Darjee of Kusumput, Trinath Khara (30), Suresh Bisoi alias Butia (22), Sanjaya Khara (19), and Jogesh Khara (20), all from Machhkund area.

The seizures include 350 kg of ganja, one van, two pistols, several mobile phones, Aadhaar and PAN cards, driving licenses, and cash, the police said.

The DIG said that a team will be sent to Bihar to establish the backward linkage of the ganja trafficking network.

"Our focus remains on dismantling the entire supply chain -- both backward and forward linkages," he said. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD