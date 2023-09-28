Odisha Police launches cyber safety campaign

Bhubaneswar, Sep 28 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Thursday launched the ‘Cyber Safety Campaign-2023’ in a bid to make people aware of the various facets of internet crime.

“This campaign embodies our commitment to safeguarding the citizens of Odisha from the perils of the digital age. Through education and vigilance, we aim to create a safer online environment for all,” DGP Sunil K Bansal said.

It is dedicated to raising awareness and educating citizens about the various facets of cybercrime and, more importantly, how to protect themselves from falling victim to malicious activities on the internet, he said.

The cyber safety advisory brochures and campaign videos will provide people practical tips and guidelines on how to stay safe online, Bansal said.

Cybercrime encompasses a range of illegal activities committed through digital means, often with the intention to deceive, defraud, or exploit unsuspecting individuals, officials said. PTI AAM AAM RBT