Odisha Police nabs Assam man for sharing sensitive info with Pakistani

Nagaon (Assam), Sep 20 (PTI) A CID team of Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Assam's Nagaon district for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a person from Pakistan, police said.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Iqbal Hussain, was traced by Odisha Police, with assistance from local law enforcers, to his residence in Genduwa Pothar village in the Batadrava area of the district, a senior officer said.

Hussain had earlier worked in Bengaluru but had recently returned home, from where he was nabbed.

The Odisha CID had registered a case under certain sections of the IT Act against Hussain for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani man identified as Abdul Haleem.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Navaneet Mahanta said the Odisha Police had sought the Assam Police's cooperation in tracing Hussain.

The arrested man will be taken to Odisha after initial interrogation and completion of the legal formalities at a court here. PTI DG DG ACD