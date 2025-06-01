Odisha: Police officer's charred body found on NH 26

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Jun 1 (PTI) The charred body of an assistant sub-inspector was found lying on National Highway 26 in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Sunday, an officer said.

The deceased was identified as Pabitra Golapi, a native of Borigumma area in Koraput district. He was attached to Bhawanipatna reserve police office.

His motorcycle, gutted in fire, was also found near his body in Banamalipur area under the jurisdiction of Junagarh police station, its inspector-in-charge Sesadev Behera said.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorcycle Golapi was riding rammed into a stationary truck and caught fire, Behera said.

But the real cause of the death can be ascertained through investigation, he said, adding a search has been launched to nab the truck which fled the spot.

A scientific team collected evidence from the spot and the incident is being investigated from all angles, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.