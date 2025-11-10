Odisha Police on high alert following Delhi blast

Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 (PTI) Odisha Police on Monday sounded high alert at all major religious and strategic installations, including the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, following the blast in New Delhi that claimed eight lives so far, a senior official said.

"All field units are on high alert. Jagannath Temple, all important religious places, vital installations are under security cover. Police patrolling has been enhanced," the officer told PTI.

Special security arrangements have also been made at the beach, railway station, bus stands, and other crowded areas in the pilgrim town.

Security checks have also been intensified at entry and exit points in Puri.

In addition, major installations, including the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district and other defence sites across the state, are under tight security. PTI AAM AAM MNB