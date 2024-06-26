Odisha Police prepared to implement 3 new criminal laws: DGP

Bhubaneswar, Jun 26 (PTI) Odisha Police is prepared to implement the three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued notifications for implementation of the three new criminal laws from July 1 and we are prepared to implement it," Odisha DGP Arun Sarangi told PTI.

Odisha Police have been conducting training for police officers (for inspectors and above-rank officers). Training of more than 85 per cent of police personnel has been already completed, he said.

Similarly, the MHA is continuously upgrading the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to make it enable to accept the changes in new laws, Sarangi said.

As inputs can be submitted on the CCTNS only in English language, the police officers are being trained accordingly, he said.

The DGP said several SOPs and circulars are being issued to the field level police officers to implement the new laws.

On the other hand, the training programme of judicial officers and public prosecutors on the new criminal laws are also going on in the state, said a senior official of the Home department.

Public awareness of the new laws will be created to make people aware about the provision of new Acts, he added. PTI BBM BBM RG