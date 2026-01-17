Odisha Police raids against cattle smuggling; arrests 10 men, seizes assets worth Rs 50 cr

Bhubaneswar/Keonjhar, Jan 17 (PTI) Odisha Police on Saturday launched raids at 46 locations in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Khurda districts in connection with alleged cattle smuggling, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The operation against illegal cattle traders was launched in the early morning by multiple police teams comprising two additional superintendents of police, 5 DSPs, 25 inspectors, 36 sub-inspectors and ASIs, and 18 platoons of force, said the officer.

During the raids till evening, the police teams have seized cash of Rs 1.52 crore, gold weighing 1 kg 131 grams, 3.80 kg silver, 23 four-wheelers, 23 two-wheelers, 13 mobile phones, and 21 wristwatches.

"We have apprehended 10 cattle mafias and detected properties including house buildings, bank deposits, lands and other assets worth approximately Rs 50 crore accumulated by the cattle mafias as proceeds of illegal cattle trafficking," said Keonjhar SP Nitin Kusalkar.

The assets will be confiscated as per the provisions under Section 107 of BNSS. The raids are under progress and will continue till completion, he said.

The arrested persons have been identified by the police as SK Rajan alias Tajudin of Bhadrak, Tipu Sultan, Kunu Sahu, Arjun Sahu, SK Akbar, Nasir and Sipu Sahu of Keonjhar, and Mrutunjaya Mohapatra, Sujit Mohanty and K Naim of Mayurbhanj district.

"Nearly a year ago, some cow smugglers attacked a police van and ran their vehicle over police officials. So, we had decided to crack down on their network by seizing their properties and arresting them," the SP said.

In Bhadrak town, a large police team headed by a DSP and comprising three inspectors, six sub-inspectors and two platoons of personnel conducted a raid at the residence of a suspected cattle smuggler and recovered over Rs 70 lakh in cash, gold ornaments, two SUVs and other valuables.

Several cases are pending against the cow smugglers in different police stations of Keonjhar, Sudarshan Gangoi, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Keonjhar Sadar, said.

"We raided the house and found cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. Further search was going on," he told reporters.

During a raid at Tentoposhi village in Mayurbhanj district, the police team faced strong protests by locals. When the police team was taking steps to seize a four-wheeler, a large gathering of villagers including women, gheraoed the police team and also removed pressure from the tyres of the vehicle. PTI BBM COR MNB BBM RG