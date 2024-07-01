Odisha Police registers first FIR under new criminal law

Bhubaneswar, Jul 1 (PTI) Odisha Police registered its first FIR under provisions of the new criminal code, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, against a person for allegedly threatening a private firm employee here on Monday, officials said.

Three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The FIR was registered at Laxmisagar police station in Bhubaneswar under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 109, 118(1), and 3(5) of the BNS based on a complaint by victim’s son Rudra Prasad Das.

The FIR, a copy of which is with PTI, stated that three persons attacked Rudra’s father Gouranga Charan Das with a blade near Chintamaniswar temple around 8.15 pm on June 29.

Inspector in-charge of Laxmisagar police station, P Shyam Sundar Rao, registered the case (No. 370/24) and assigned SI G Saha to take up the investigation.

"The accused has been threatening Gouranga for the past few days and attacked him with a blade on June 29. The complainant said the miscreants again threatened Gouranga on Monday, leading him to lodge an FIR. After receiving his complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under the new law," Rao said. PTI BBM BBM MNB