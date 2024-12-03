Odisha Police rescue 334 missing children

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 (PTI) The Odisha Police have rescued 334 children, including 306 girls, who were reported missing from the state, during a special drive, a senior officer said.

The special drive was conducted under the supervision of the Crime Against Women & Children wing, Bhubaneswar from November 18 to November 23 throughout the state to rescue the missing children of Odisha, he said.

Within six days, 334 children have been rescued from various parts of Odisha and outside the state. Of them, 306 are girls, Crime Against Women & Children wing IGP Shyni S said in a statement.

After the rescue, all the children were reunited with their families.

Bhadrak police rescued 65 children, the highest by a district, and was the best-performing district in Odisha, the police said. PTI AAM BDC