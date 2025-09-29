Odisha Police seizes illegal firecrackers worth Rs 8.24 cr, arrests 133 people during special drive

Bhubaneswar, Sep 29 (PTI) Odisha Police has seized illegal firecrackers and explosives worth Rs 8.24 crore and arrested 133 people during a 14-day special statewide drive, officials said on Monday.

The drive was conducted from September 14 to 27 following a direction from the DGP.

The objective was to curb illegal storage of firecrackers, unauthorised transportation and unlawful sale of explosives and firecrackers, particularly in view of the upcoming festive season, a police statement said.

Titled Agni, the special drive has significantly disrupted illegal networks engaged in the unsafe trade of firecrackers and explosives across the state, it added.

During the drive, a total of 184 cases have been registered in different police stations and 133 people have been arrested while notices were served to 45 individuals involved in the unlawful trade, the statement said.

Highest volume of illegal firecrackers were seized in the districts of Boudh (Rs 5 crore), Angul (Rs 1.50 cr), Ganjam (Rs 21 lakh) and Keonjhar (Rs 15 lakh). PTI BBM BBM MNB