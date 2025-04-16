Odisha Police SI arrested for taking bribe to register case

Bhubaneswar, Apr 16 (PTI) A sub-inspector of Odisha Police was arrested by vigilance sleuths on the charge of taking Rs 4,000 as a bribe for registering a case, an official release said on Wednesday.

The accused officer, identified as Rajesh Kumar Srichandan, was posted at Sarankul police station in Nayagarh district.

Acting on a complaint, a trap was laid and the accused policeman was nabbed by the Vigilance team in front of Sarankul police station on Tuesday.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Srichandan and seized in presence of witnesses, it said.

He was forwarded to the court after demanding and accepting a bribe, the release said.

Later, simultaneous searches were conducted on the residential house of Srichandan at Bhubaneswar and his office room. A case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Srichandan entered into the government service as SI of police in 2017 and was posted in various police stations in Nayagarh district. PTI AAM AAM ACD