Odisha police SI exam 'scam':114 aspirants get bail

Berhampur (Odisha), Oct 29 (PTI) A special vigilance court here on Wednesday granted conditional bail to 114 candidates arrested for their alleged involvement in a recruitment scam for the post of police sub-inspector (SI).

Special vigilance judge Gynendra Kumar Barik allowed bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties for each accused, and asked them to cooperate with investigating agencies during the inquiry, additional public prosecutor Rajat Kumar Das said.

The court, however, denied bail to seven others, mostly middlemen who allegedly facilitated the scam.

The CBI is probing the case after the state government handed it over on October 22.

Police had arrested a total of 123 people in phases, including 114 aspirants, on charges of cheating, forgery and fraud in the SI examination originally scheduled for October 5-6.

Following the arrests, the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has postponed the exam.