Odisha Police STF seizes two elephant tusks worth Rs 50 lakh

Bhubaneswar, Jun 2 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized two elephant tusks worth a total of Rs 50 lakh and detained one person on the charge of smuggling wildlife body parts, an official statement said.

The suspect was identified as Pramod Parida, a resident of Charada village in Boudh district.

He was nabbed along with the tusks near Telibandha Chhak in Boudh police station area in Boudh district around 7 pm on Sunday, the statement said.

The STF team, with help from Boudh forest range officers, conducted a raid along Boudh-Sonepur Road (NH-57) near Telibandha Chhak and nabbed Parida and seized the ivory pieces, the statement said.

The seized ivory pieces were handed over to the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Boudh, along with the accused, for further action under the Wildlife Protection Act, it said, adding further investigation is underway.