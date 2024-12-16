Odisha Police to get new cybercrime wing: CM

Cuttack, Dec 16 (PTI) The Odisha government was planning to set up a new cybercrime wing within the state police to meet the new age challenges, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Monday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 69th Police Duty Meet here, he said cyber fraud, digital arrest and investment fraud were increasing every day.

"Keeping this in mind, our government is determined to strengthen and modernise the cyber cell of the police department. For this, a goal has been set to establish cyber police stations in all the districts. Apart from this, a cybercrime branch will be created in the state for high-level investigation and monitoring of cyber crimes with a senior officer in charge," Majhi said.

He also expressed concern over low conviction rates in crimes against women.

"The main reason for the low conviction rate is the lack of professional investigation and the severe lack of political will in the past," Majhi said, adding that the state's conviction rate should at least be taken to the national average.

"For this, the state government is setting up more women's courts. A policy decision has been taken to set up women's courts in four districts. Now, the police will investigate professionally and scientifically, and give irrefutable evidence," he said.

The CM said the state government has zero tolerance towards violence against women.

From the programme, Majhi inaugurated new police stations at Astaranga, Balanga and Delang in Puri district.

He said modernisation of the police force, reforms in the police system, infrastructure for investigation and trained human resources are need of the hour.

"A half-prepared police force will become a textbook for catching and punishing criminals," he said, noting that all police stations will be provided with the required number of vehicles for policing.

He said that in order to enhance the efficiency of the force, the state government has decided to fill about 5,000 posts.

The CM lauded the police for successfully solving some cases recently.

Majhi also asked the police to focus on "criminals who are trying to create chaos in the society in a planned manner".

"The protection that was given to such criminals earlier will no longer be given. Take strict action against them," Majhi told the gathering of senior officers. PTI AAM AAM SOM