Odisha: Policeman dies in explosion during disposal of seized firecrackers

Cuttack, Jun 14 (PTI) A policeman died on Friday when seized firecrackers exploded during disposal on the bank of Kathajodi river in Odisha's Cuttack, officials said.

The policeman, identified as Havildar Pradip Malick who was a resident of Jagatpur, died on the spot, Additional DCP Anil Kumar Mishra said.

Malick had been serving the police department for 24 years and recently joined the bomb disposal squad, he said.

Mishra said that a team of investigators was examining the spot to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.

"A case of unnatural death has been registered and a detailed investigation is underway," he said. PTI AAM AAM SOM