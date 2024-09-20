Odisha Police's crime branch registers case over 'sexual assault' of woman in custody

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) The Crime Branch of the Odisha Police on Friday registered a case in connection with alleged sexual assault of an army officer's fiancé in police custody, a senior officer said.

The case was registered against former Bharatpur Police Station inspector-in-charge Dinakrushna Mishra, sub-inspectors Baisalini Panda, Salilamayee Sahoo, Sagarika Rath and constable Balaram Hansda.

Notably, the Odisha Police had on Wednesday suspended the five personnel in connection with the alleged assault of an army officer and "molestation" of his fiancé at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

The BJD criticised the crime branch inquiry into the incident and announced that the opposition party would hold a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

“We will submit a memorandum to the President of India, who is also a woman,” BJD leader and Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das told reporters here.

Congress leaders Sonali Sahu and Maisha Das, in a press conference, termed the BJP dispensation as a "Talibani government".

The party strongly condemned the alleged sexual assault of the army officer's fiancé at Bharatpur Police Station.

Former Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday demanded a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual assault of the army officer's fiancé in police custody.

The army officer posted in West Bengal and his fiancé had approached Bharatpur Police Station early on Sunday to lodge a complaint of road rage in which they were allegedly harassed by some local youths.

At the police station, the duo got engaged in a quarrel with the personnel over the registration of an FIR.

The woman, who was arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly misbehaving with the police, claimed that she was sexually harassed after being taken into custody.

She was on Thursday released on bail granted by the high court.

The woman, who is at present undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, said some more personnel arrived at the police station on that night and asked her friend to write a complaint.

"I don't know what happened, they put him in the lockup. When I raised the voice that they cannot put an Army officer in custody as it is unlawful, two female officers started physically assaulting me," she alleged on Thursday.

The woman said she tried to fight back and bit on the hand of a policewoman when she tried to get hold of her neck.

The police personnel then put her in a room after tying her hands and legs, she alleged.

"After some time, a male officer opened the doors and kicked on my breasts several times. He lowered down my pants and his as well. Showing his private part, he asked me how much time you want to remain silent," the woman alleged.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the National Commission for Women sought an action taken report from the DGP.