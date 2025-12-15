Odisha political clash: BJD protests before DGP office; four held

Bhubaneswar, Dec 15 (PTI) The Odisha Police in Jajpur district on Monday arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the attack on the farmhouse of BJD leader Pranab Balabantray on December 14, an officer said.

At least 15 people were injured, five of them seriously, when the supporters of BJP-backed Independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo, allegedly attacked Balabantray’s farmhouse in Jajpur where they were holding a meeting. Several vehicles, including bikes and cars, were vandalised in the clash, police said.

Protesting the attack and demanding action against Sahoo’s supporters, BJD leaders, however, continued their dharna near the DGP’s camp office here, which began on Sunday evening.

Jajpur SDPO Laxmidhar Swain said that the police arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the attack. Both Sahoo and Balabantray’s supporters have lodged FIRs and counter FIRs at Jenapur police station.

Meanwhile, Sahoo’s supporters, who were sitting on a dharna near Jenapur police station, demanding action against Balabantray’s supporters, withdrew their agitation, police said.

Odisha’s Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan alleged that BJD was politicising the matter. “Our government has ensured action against persons who break laws till now. The chief minister has given clear-cut instructions to the Police department in this regard.” The police are free to take action independently against the accused persons, the minister said, adding: “Some people are doing politics over the incident to show up their existence.” Balabantray claimed that this was the fifth such attack on him and his supporters by the people of Dharmasala MLA Sahoo in a span of 18 months.

“I have no trust on the police in Jajpur district. Therefore, BJD leaders are sitting on a dharna in front of DGP camp office here. We demand action against Sahoo’s supporters who repeatedly target me and my people,” Balabantray told reporters.

Sahoo, on the other hand, alleged that his supporters were instead attacked by BJD people.

“BJD has become intolerant after its defeat in the 2024 elections and therefore creating law and order situation. They are making wild allegations through social media posts. The law will take its course in Sunday’s incident,” he said.

Condemning the attack on party workers, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, in a post on X, said, "Even though this incident occurred in broad daylight, the police administration and the government have not taken any action against anyone and remained mute spectators, which is surprising everyone." What is the BJP government trying to show by encouraging 'goondaraj' and hooliganism in the state, he asked adding: "Peace-loving Odia residents will never accept this. Strict action should be taken immediately against the culprits." Balabantaray was earlier attacked, and his car was vandalised, allegedly by some supporters of the Independent MLA in Jajpur district in April. But Balabantaray escaped unharmed.