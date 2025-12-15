Odisha political clash: BJD workers stage protest before DGP office

Bhubaneswar, Dec 15 (PTI) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders and workers are holding a dharna before the DGP camp office here on Monday, demanding the arrest of the persons involved in the attack on party workers in Jajpur district on December 14.

At least 15 people were injured, five of them seriously, in a clash between supporters of Independent MLA of Dharmasala, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo and BJD leader Pranab Balabantray in the latter’s farmhouse in Jenapur area of the district on Sunday. Several vehicles, including bikes and cars, were vandalised in the clash, police said.

The injured were admitted to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre, and later, five of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, they said.

Following the clash, several BJD leaders and workers launched a dharna before the camp office of the DGP here, and the dharna is still on. They are demanding the immediate arrest of all persons involved in the attack on BJD workers.

The supporters of the Independent MLA have also launched a protest before the Jenapur police station in Jajpur district this morning. The MLA's supporters alleged that BJD workers attacked them and demanded their arrest.

Condemning the attack on party workers, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, in a post on X, said, "Even though this incident occurred in broad daylight, the police administration and the government have not taken any action against anyone and remained mute spectators, which is surprising everyone." What is the BJP government trying to show by encouraging 'goondaraj' and hooliganism in the state, he asked.

"Peace-loving Odia residents will never accept this. Strict action should be taken immediately against the culprits," Patnaik demanded.

"When our party workers, including women, were having a feast in the farmhouse, the supporters of the Dharmasala MLA barged into the building and thrashed them. Many of them are under medical care," said senior BJD leader and MLA Pramila Mallik.

The police are yet to take any action in the incident, she said, asking, "Whether the police are encouraging 'goondaraj' in the state?" Mallik said the party workers will continue their protest until the accused persons are arrested.

Jenapur police said two separate complaints have been filed by the two warring groups in connection with the incident.

"We have launched an investigation into the incident," said Jenapur police station inspector in charge Nirupama Jena.

Balabantaray was earlier attacked, and his car was vandalised, allegedly by some supporters of the Independent MLA in Jajpur district in April this year. But Balabantaray escaped unharmed following the attack. PTI BBM BBM RG