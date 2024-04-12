Odisha poll officials who suffer heat stroke to get cashless treatment in pvt hospitals

Bhubaneswar, Apr 12 (PTI) Ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha, which will be held amid expected hot and humid conditions in May-June, the state government on Friday said polling officials who suffer from heat stroke will receive cashless treatment in private hospitals under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

Advertisment

Health and Family Welfare department secretary Shalini Pandit issued a directive to private hospitals enrolled in the BSKY to extend cashless treatment to affected poll officials.

"In addition to all BSKY package treatments, all persons on election duty shall also be provided cashless treatment in empanelled private hospitals in case of heat stroke during the polls," the letter said.

Polling officials can avail this benefit by presenting their appointment/engagement order, the letter said.

Advertisment

"The empanelled private hospitals should raise the bill in offline mode as per BSKY package rates to State Health Assurance Society for necessary payment," the letter said.

Elections in the state are scheduled in four phases on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

Earlier, the chief electoral officer of Odisha had assured arrangements to counter the heat in all polling booths, including adequate drinking water facilities, shelters, and other necessities. PTI AAM AAM MNB