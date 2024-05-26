Odisha polls: BJD claims 85 pc strike rate, BJP confident of 2/3rd majority

Bhubaneswar, May 26 (PTI) With voting completed in 15 Lok Sabha seats and 105 assembly segments in Odisha, both the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP have claimed they will secure an absolute majority to form the government.

A day after Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik asserted that his party would provide a "very stable" government, his close associate VK Pandian announced on Sunday that the BJD's strike rate in the three echelection phases was 85 per cent.

"BJD is sweeping the elections, we will be having a strike rate of 85 per cent in these three phases," Pandian told reporters.

Similarly, former BJP state president and senior leader KV Singh Deo, during a press conference on Sunday, claimed that the saffron party would form the government with a two-thirds majority.

"The BJP will form the government by securing a two-thirds majority in Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already extended an invitation. There is no doubt about BJP forming a government in the state," Singh Deo said.

Odisha is conducting simultaneous polls for its 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly segments across four phases. Voting for the first three phases is complete, with the final phase scheduled for June 1.

Asked about the exact number of seats the BJD expected to win, Pandian refrained from giving a specific figure but claimed the regional party was sweeping the polls with an 80 to 85 per cent strike rate.

Pandian also asserted that the BJD had already secured a majority to form the government from the 105 seats where elections had concluded. He expressed confidence that the BJD would gain an even greater majority in the final phase.

"With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the love of the people of Odisha, BJD will have even more majority in the 4th phase of voting," Pandian said.

Commenting on the higher voter turnout in Bhubaneswar, Pandian attributed the strong support to BJD's policies benefiting the middle class.

He highlighted initiatives like the 'Nua Odisha' scholarship and youth budget, which have resonated with young voters, creating a sense of confidence in them.

Pandian accused the opposition BJP of spreading misinformation and false narratives while shedding crocodile tears.

"They are spreading misinformation and telling lies to voters because they have nothing to say on the issues of price rise, employment, and other pressing matters. Nobody is taking them seriously," he said.

He also criticised the BJP’s performance over the past ten years, pointing out that there has been no relief from inflation and rising prices of oil, gas, and food. PTI AAM AAM MNB