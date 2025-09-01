Odisha: Power discoms launch 1-kW rooftop solar scheme for household electricity generation

Bhubaneswar, Sep 1 (PTI) The Tata Power-led Odisha discoms on Monday launched a 1-kW rooftop solar scheme, enabling households to generate around 100 units of electricity per month, officials said.

The scheme was launched under the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model, as part of the government’s flagship PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

While setting up a 1-kW solar system typically requires an investment of Rs 65,000-Rs 75,000, under the ULA model, consumers are required to make a one-time payment of Rs 5,000, the company said in a statement.

The bulk of the cost is met through central and state subsidies, aggregated and facilitated by Tata Power-led Odisha discoms.

"With a 1-kW rooftop solar system, households can generate around 100 units of electricity per month, leading to average annual savings of nearly Rs 5,000. This translates into consistent relief in monthly electricity bills while supporting Odisha’s renewable energy ambitions," said Gajanan S Kale, chief of Tata Power’s Odisha distribution business.

The discoms will ensure end-to-end execution, including installation, quality assurance and after-sales service. The company will also provide a 5-year warranty on system components and 25 years on the solar panels, he added. PTI BBM RBT