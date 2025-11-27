Odisha: President Murmu inaugurates 'Kalinga Atithi Nivas' at Raj Bhavan

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Kalinga Atithi Nivas’ on the Raj Bhavan premises here during her two-day visit to Odisha.

The ‘Kalinga Atithi Nivas’ will provide accommodation to visiting VVIPs, and its design reflects Odisha’s ancient art, culture and tradition, an official said.

Murmu is set to script history by becoming the first President to address the Odisha assembly later on Thursday.

The President hails from Odisha, and is a former member of the assembly.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other senior officials received Murmu at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

In a post on X, Kambhampati said: “Welcoming the Hon’ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, to Odisha today was a moment of deep pride. I convey my respectful greetings and wish her visit to the state to be purposeful and successful.” PTI AAM RBT