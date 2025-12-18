Odisha: Prime accused in Dhauli gangrape case arrested; Cong demands Rs 5-lakh compensation

Bhubaneswar, Dec 18 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Thursday arrested the prime accused in the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Dhauli on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, and recreated the crime scene, officials said.

He was apprehended from Ganjam district, after absconding since the incident on December 10, they said.

Earlier, two other accused in the case were arrested, while search is underway to trace two more, a police officer said.

“We recreated the crime scene based on the statement of the arrested prime accused. Further investigation is underway,” Bhubaneswar ACP (Zone-2), Krushna Chandra Palei, said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress demanded a Rs 5-lakh compensation and government job for a family member of the girl.

Odisha Mahila Congress president Minakshi Bahinipati claimed that atrocities against women are rising everyday in the state under the BJP rule.

"Though such a heinous crime happened near Bhubaneswar, the state government, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has remained silent till now," Bahinipati asserted.

Mahila Congress workers will gherao the governor's house in the coming days, if our demands are not fulfilled, she added.