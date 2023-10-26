Odisha private bus owners to take call on proposed strike on Oct 30

Bhubaneswar, Oct 26 (PTI) All Odisha Private Bus Owners' Association on Thursday said it will take a decision on October 30 regarding its proposed strike as a meeting between its representatives and the state government remained inconclusive.

The apex private bus owners' association in Odisha has been opposing the plying of state-run buses on certain routes under the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) and Mo Bus schemes.

The private bus owners' body had launched an "indefinite" strike on October 20 but later put their strike on hold till October 31 after sitting for talks with the state government. On Thursday, another round of meeting was held between the private bus operators and the transport department led by its minister Tukuni Sahu.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Odisha Private Bus Owners' Association general secretary Debendra Sahu said, "We still stick to our decision to put off our agitation till October 31. Whether we will again go for a strike or not will be decided at our general body meeting on October 30." The association has been opposing the operation of LAccMI buses from gram panchayats to district headquarters and Mo Bus (government city bus service) outside towns, he said.

"If the government operates buses under Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), LAccMI scheme and Mo Bus, where will we go?" asked Sahu.

He urged the government to come up with a definite policy so that all can sustain.

Sahu, on the other hand, said, "A healthy discussion was held with the private bus operators. They put forth their various demands and grievances. The association has no objection to the operation of buses from panchayat to blocks. They are only opposing the plying of LAccMI buses on the routes where private buses are operating." "They have been asked to submit their demands in writing by October 30. We will try to resolve their issues through discussion and there will be no protest," she said.

The bus owners have demanded that LAccMI buses should operate between gram panchayats and block headquarters and not to district headquarters where private buses ply.

The association also pointed out that they were forced to go for a strike after the LAccMI buses operated up to the district headquarters in Malkangiri instead of block headquarters. It also pointed out that cheap ticket rates of LAccMI buses will affect private buses.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the affordable bus service earlier this month. The service aims to connect all the gram panchayats with the district headquarters and the state capital.

Odisha's road communication is heavily dependent on private buses, with around 14,000 private buses plying against only 2,000 government buses, transport department sources said.

Sahu said the bus service was launched in remote areas of Kalahandi, Gajapati and Malkangiri districts and parts of western and northern Odisha where public transport is scant. PTI BBM BBM ACD