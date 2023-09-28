Odisha: Probe ordered into unnatural death of Rourkela assistant collector

Rourkela (Odisha), Sep 28 (PTI) A police probe by a DSP rank officer has been ordered into the unnatural death of Rourkela assistant collector Susmita Minj.

Rourkela Superintendent of Police Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said that he has ordered an inquiry by DSP Banita Majhi into the death of Minj, whose body was found floating in a pond in Sensory Park in Plant Site police station area in Rourkela on September 19.

According to post-mortem examination, the woman officer died due to drowning.

She was working in the office of the Rourkela additional district magistrate.

Her family members have alleged foul play in the death. Sundargarh Adivasi Zilla Manch, a tribal body in the district, also staged a protest in front of the ADM office recently, demanding a CBI probe. Sandeep Minz, the deceased's brother, also filed a police complaint accusing five senior district officials of "mental harassment, resulting in the woman officer's death".

Speaking to reporters, he alleged, "When I filed the police complaint at Plant Site police station, the IIC did not register the case. I want the FIR to be registered. As I have filed the complaint against senior officers, the FIR was not registered." The SP also confirmed that the FIR was not registered but did not give any reason for it. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD