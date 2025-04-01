Odisha produced several makers of modern India: President Murmu

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted people of Odisha on their statehood day, and said it is an occasion to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the state besides remarkable contribution of its people in various fields.

"Odisha has played important role in freedom struggle and produced several makers of modern India. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for peace and prosperity of Odisha!" she said in a post on X.

Odisha Day or 'Utkala Dibasa' marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state on this day in 1936. Orissa was rechristened as Odisha in 2011.

"Warm greetings to the people on Odisha Day! It is an occasion to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Odisha and remarkable contribution of its people in various fields. The warm and hospitable people of Odisha have worked hard for the progress of the state while preserving its glorious traditions," Murmu said.

In another post, the President greeted all countrymen on the occasion of 'Sarhul' festival, which is celebrated with special enthusiasm by the tribal community.

"On this festival, gratitude is expressed for the innumerable gifts of nature. On this festival which marks the arrival of the New Year, I wish happiness and prosperity for all. It is my good wish that all countrymen, taking lessons from the tribal communities, move ahead on the path of development while preserving the natural heritage," Murmu said in the post in Hindi. PTI AKV DV DV