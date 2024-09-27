Odisha: Prohibitory orders clamped in some areas of Bhadrak after clash between 2 communities

Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Friday after a clash between two communities over a controversial social media post, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders in areas under the Puranabazar police station, officials said.

At least two police personnel were injured in stone pelting following which the administration promulgated Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, for an indefinite period, they said.

Trouble started over a social media post by a youth of a particular community, as members of the other group took out a protest rally.

Members of the two communities brick-batted each other, an official said.

When a police team reached the spot and objected to the rally, as it was held without prior permission, a section of the protesters attacked the personnel, he said.

The Bhadrak DSP and Bhadrak Town Police Station SI suffered injuries in the violence, the official said.

As the situation turned volatile, the police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the protesters, he added. PTI AAM RBT