Odisha: Prohibitory orders imposed in 13 police station areas of violence-hit Cuttack

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (PTI) The Odisha government on Sunday night imposed prohibitory orders in 13 police station areas of Cuttack, after 25 people were injured in a fresh episode of violence, following a recent group clash during a Durga idol immersion procession.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said the orders will be effective for 36 hours from 10 pm on Sunday.

The prohibitory orders will be imposed in the police station areas of Dargah Bazaar, Mangalabag, Cantonment, Purighat, Lalbag, Bidanasi, Markat Nagar, CDA Phase-2, Malgodam, Badambadi, Jagatpur, Bayalis Mouza and Sadar, he said.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation, the state government had suspended internet services in areas under Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and the adjoining 42 Mauza region from 7 pm on Sunday to 7 pm on Monday to prevent the spread of misinformation. PTI AAM RBT