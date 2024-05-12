Odisha: Rahul to lead bike rally in Bolangir on May 15, Modi to hold roadshow in Puri on May 20

Bhubaneswar, May 12 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to take part in a bike rally in Odisha's Bolangir on May 15, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lead a roadshow in Puri on May 20.

Congress candidate for Bolangir assembly segment Samarendra Mishra said Gandhi will participate in the bike rally on May 15 and also address a public meeting.

On the other side, state BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said that apart from leading the roadshow in Puri, Modi will address public meetings in Cuttack and Angul during his visit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies at Rourkela, Sorada and Kantabanji on May 15, he said.

BJP president JP Nadda will campaign in Padampur, Sundargarh and Hinjili on May 17, he added.

Odisha will vote simultaneously for its 21 Lok Sabha seats and the 147-member assembly in four phases, starting May 13. PTI AAM AAM SOM