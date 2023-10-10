Odisha: Rail line affected by landslide in Koraput restored

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (PTI) The railway line between Manabar and Jarati stations in Odisha's Koraput district, which was affected due to a landslide on September 13, has been restored, officials said on Tuesday.

Excavators and stonebreakers were deployed to clear the debris from the line, which is a part of the Koraput-Jagadalpur section, they said.

It took around 27 days to clear the tracks, which was declared fit on Monday midnight. A goods train was the first to ply on the line at 10 kmph, they added.

The overhead equipment was charged around 2 am, officials said.

East Coast Railway general manager Manoj Sharma visited the affected spot, and monitored the restoration work, they said. PTI BBM BBM SOM