Odisha: Raj Bhavan official, who was ‘assaulted’ by Guv’s son, transferred

Bhubaneswar, Jul 15 (PTI) Baikuntha Pradhan, an assistant section officer at the Puri Raj Bhavan, who was allegedly assaulted by Odisha Governor Raghubar Das’s son, has been transferred to the Home Department, according to an official order.

“Pradhan, ASO, Parliamentary Affairs Department, at present deployed to the Governor’s Secretariat, is hereby transferred and posted as such to Home Department against the existing vacancy with immediate effect,” it said.

Pradhan's wife Sayoj had recently claimed that he was physically assaulted by Das’s son and his associates on July 7 when he was at Raj Bhavan, Puri.

The governor's office has not made any statement regarding the allegations.