Odisha receives 2 per cent more rain, Kharif crop cultivation normal: Official

Bhubaneswar, Aug 5 (PTI) With Odisha till Tuesday recording two per cent more rainfall than normal during the ongoing monsoon, the state has achieved about 60 per cent progress in planned crop area, a senior official said.

The monsoon season, which begins in Odisha from June 1, has poured 627.5 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am of August 5, which exceeds the normal rainfall of 615.6 mm, around two per cent more, IMD sources said.

"Kharif crop sowing is complete in 35.11 lakh hectares, comprising 8 lakh hectares (broadcasting), 15 lakh hectares (transplanting), and 1.42 lakh hectares (nursery) of paddy till Monday. Maize and cotton sowing are 79% and 96% complete, respectively. The overall crop situation is normal, with 60% progress in planned crop area," Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment department secretary Arabinda Padhee said in a post on X.

While chairing the Crop Weather Watch Group meeting, Padhee reviewed the rainfall situation, supply of agri-inputs, fertiliser availability, crop status and farm advisories.

According to IMD sources, seven of the 30 districts of Odisha have recorded deficient rainfall, while four districts have received excess rainfall. The remaining 19 districts experienced normal rainfall. While Puri tops the list of deficient rainfall districts by minus 40 per cent, Sundergarh recorded the highest 45 per cent more rainfall than normal, they said.

However, the Revenue department sources said that despite a good rainfall, flood situation in certain northern Odisha districts like Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj has raised concern. Overflowing rivers like Subarnarekha, Jalaka and Baitarani have caused inundation of agricultural fields and waterlogging in many low-lying areas, affecting the standing crops, they said.