Odisha receives heavy rain, more downpour likely: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 (PTI) Even as Odisha received heavy rain in the last 24 hours due to southwest monsoon, the Met department on Tuesday forecast more downpour for one more day.

As many as 16 districts in Odisha, including Cuttack and Khurda, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, have received heavy rainfall till Tuesday evening.

The state received an average rainfall of 26.4 mm in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, which is 477 per cent more than normal rainfall of 4.6 mm on October 2.

The average rainfall in the state from October 1 to 5.30 pm on October 3 was 57.3 mm as against the average October monthly rainfall of 114.7 mm.

Bamra block in Sambalpur district recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 146.2 mm.

Meanwhile, the Met department has issued an orange warning, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) for the districts of Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj till 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall may also occur at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts, the weather office said. PTI AAM AAM ACD