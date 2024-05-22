Odisha records 73.50 pc voter turnout in second phase of LS, assembly polls

Bhubaneswar, May 22 (PTI) Odisha recorded a voter turnout of 73.50 per cent in the second round of polls to five Lok Sabha seats and 35 assembly segments, the Election Commission said.

Advertisment

The highest polling of 79.78 per cent was registered in the Bargarh seat followed by Bolangir (77.52 per cent), Kandhamal (74.13 per cent), Sundergarh (73.02 per cent) and Aska (62.67 per cent), it said in a statement.

The voter turnout in the five parliamentary constituencies in 2019 was 72.09 per cent.

Among the assembly segments, Bhatli under the Bargarh seat recorded the highest polling at 84.11 per cent, followed by 83.99 per cent in Kantamal.

Advertisment

Constituencies where the voter turnout crossed the 80-per cent mark were Sonepur (83.21 per cent), Jharsuguda (82.75 per cent), Birmaharajpur (81.92 per cent), Boudh (81.44 per cent), Bonai (81.14 per cent) and Bijepur (80.68 per cent).

Aska recorded the lowest turnout of 59.05 per cent among the assembly segments, the statement said.

The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in Odisha took place on May 20. PTI AAM RBT