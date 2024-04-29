Odisha reeling under heatwave, mercury crosses 44 deg C in 4 places

Bhubaneswar, Apr 29 (PTI) Odisha continues to reel under heatwave conditions as the mercury level on Monday breached 44 degrees Celsius in four places, while the maximum temperature soared to 40 deg C or more in at least 32 places across the state.

As per the evening bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre here, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 44.8 deg C, the highest so far this summer.

Baripada was followed by Angul (44.3), Boudh (44.1) and Talcher (44). Similarly, at least 12 places in the state recorded 43 deg C or more during the day.

Titilagarh in Balangir district recorded 43.5 deg C, while the maximum temperature was 43.2 deg C in Dhenkanal, and 43 deg Celsius in each of Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Balangir, Keonjhar and Nuapada.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 41.3 deg C and 42.5 deg C, respectively.

The IMD has forecast the prevalence of intense heatwave across Odisha till May 3 during which the day temperatures are likely to remain 3 to 6 deg C above normal in some districts.

The red warning (be alert) was issued for severe heatwave in the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Angul, Cuttack and Nayagarh on Tuesday.

It also issued an Orange Warning (Be prepared) of heatwave conditions very likely to prevail in the districts of Khurda, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nawarangpur, Deogarh, Nuapada, Sundergarh and Jharsugada.

This apart, a Yellow Warning (Be updated) of hot and humid weather conditions is very likely to prevail over the districts of Nabarangpur, Ganjam, Bargarh, Rayagada, Koraput, and Puri on Tuesday.

People have been advised to take precautionary measures while going outside during peak hours of the day between 11 am and 3 pm. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN