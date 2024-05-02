Odisha reels under scorching heat, Bolangir records 45 deg C

Bhubaneswar, May 2 (PTI) Odisha continued to be under the grip of a severe heatwave on Thursday, with the mercury shooting past the 44 degrees Celsius mark at several places, the Met Department said.

Bolangir sizzled at 45 degrees Celsius, followed by Angul town at 44.7 deg C, Nuapada (44.6 deg C), Talcher (44.5 deg C), Boudh (44.3 deg C), Baripada (43.4 deg C) and Bhawanipatna (43 deg C), it said.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius in Cuttack.

The weather office has issued a heatwave warning for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, and Nuapada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and Ganjam districts for Friday.

There will be no large-scale change in the day temperatures during the next three days at many places in Odisha, said Manorama Mohanty, Director of the IMD Centre here. PTI BBM RBT