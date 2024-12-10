Odisha remembers tribal warrior Rando Majhi on his 169 martyrdom day

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Dec 10 (PTI) Odisha on Tuesday remembered freedom fighter and tribal icon Rando Majhi on his 169th martyrdom day.

Majhi headed a movement against the British from 1853 till he was shot dead by the police two years later.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said: “A humble tribute to the great freedom fighter, tribal leader Rando Majhi, on his Sacrifice Day. His dedication and sacrifice for the protection of motherland will always be remembered.” Majhi, along with his 19 associates, was gunned down by British police while they were taking rest at Urladani in Kalahandi district on December 10, 1855.

He became the target of the British police following his revolt against the East India Company’s interference in the socio-cultural and religious matters of tribals and intervention in the rights of tribal on minor forest products.

To suppress the movement, the police arrested Majhi and made him walk in villages in chains. However, this aggravated resentment of the local inhabitants further and the tribals snatched him away. Majhi then organised tribals and launched attacks on the British police.

Remembering the sacrifice and bravery of the tribal icon, floral tributes were paid to the leader in Bhawanipatna, Urladani, Rangapadar and Lubengarh.

A torch rally amid playing of tribal musical instruments was held at Urladani. It was organised by Adi Kondh Samaj, Manav Surakhya Sangathan and Rando Majhi Smruti Samiti. Thousands of tribals also attended a public meeting.

A memorandum was sent to the chief minister to focus on different development activities in Urladani, Lubengarh, Manikera and Mohangiri areas.

A rally was also organised at Bhawanipatna by Kalahandi district Adivasi Sangh. PTI COR AAM NN