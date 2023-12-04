Odisha renames Nehru Shatabdi Hospital after Odia freedom fighter

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday renamed Nehru Shatabdi Hospital of Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd (MCL) as 'Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital'.

Advertisment

The state health and family welfare department informed about the development in a post on X. Pradhan was a freedom fighter and served as deputy chief minister of Odisha.

"After careful consideration, #Odisha Government has approved to name the Nehru Shatabdi Hospital of MCL as 'Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital', which will function as the future teaching hospital of the proposed medical college," the department said.

According to the notification by the department, the state government had approved setting up of a new medical college in the name of 'Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College & Hospital at Talcher in August 2023.

In July, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that the proposed medical college at Talcher in Angul district will be named after freedom fighter and former deputy CM Pradhan. PTI BBM AAM AAM MNB