Odisha reports 1,396 human, 5,609 animal deaths in man-animal conflicts in 10 years

Bhubaneswar, Dec 2 (PTI) A total of 1,396 people and 5,609 animals lost their lives in man-animal conflicts in Odisha in the last 10 years, Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said on Tuesday.

Replying to a written query by BJP MLA Akhila Chandra Naik in the assembly, Khuntia said the highest of 251 human deaths were reported from the Dhenkanal forest division between 2014-15 and 2024-25.

Keonjhar and Angul forest divisions registered deaths of 125 and 119 people, respectively, during the period.

A total of 90 people lost their lives in the Rourkela division, and 81 such deaths were reported from the Baripada division, he said.

The maximum of 186 human deaths was recorded in 2023-24, followed by 175 deaths in 2022-23.

Khuntia said the state government has paid compensation of Rs 61.74 crore to the families of people who lost their lives due to man-animal conflict in the last decade.

He said the government has been improving and securing animal habitats, undertaking tree plantation drives and creating adequate pastureland, and patrolling in forests to prevent such conflicts.

"The government has also deployed anti-poaching squads and enhanced surveillance to monitor movements of animals and poachers through advanced technology and public awareness," he added.