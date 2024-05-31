Odisha reports 3 anthrax cases in Koraput

Koraput (Odisha), May 31 (PTI) Three persons have been found infected with anthrax in Odisha's Koraput district, a health department official said on Friday.

The three cases have been reported in the Laxmipur block between Tuesday and Thursday, he said.

Anthrax is a disease caused by the spore-forming bacterium Bacillus anthracis.

"Three persons tested positive for anthrax infection. They have been admitted to the Laxmipur Hospital for treatment. It is suspected that they came in contact with the carcass of an anthrax-infected cow," Koraput Additional District Medical Officer (Disease Control) Sathya Sai Swarup said.

According to the official, a team of health experts has been sent to the Kutinga village, where the anthrax cases were reported, to assess the situation.

The situation is "now under control" with no new cases reported, Swarup said, adding that efforts have been made to aware villagers of preventive measures against anthrax disease.

"Information, education and communication (IEC) initiatives have been launched in the affected areas. The development is being closely monitored and adequate health officials have been deployed at the village and its surrounding areas to assess the situation for the next few days," he added.