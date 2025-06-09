Odisha reports 4 fresh Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar, Jun 9 (PTI) Odisha reported four more Covid-19 cases, a health department official said on Monday.

So far, 15 patients have recovered from the infection and the total active cases stand at 34, he said.

The health department has also advised people with Covid-like symptoms to not visit Puri during the Rath Yatra scheduled for June 27.

Earlier, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond had informed that schools will function adhering to Covid-19 preventive measures, when classes resume on June 20 after the summer vacation. PTI BBM RBT