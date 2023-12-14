Odisha: Rescued newborn stable, but suffering from internal bleeding

Sambalpur (Odisha), Dec 14 (PTI) The health condition of the newborn girl, who was rescued from an abandoned borewell in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Tuesday night, is stable but she suffers from internal bleeding, doctors said on Thursday.

The girl, who has no claimant, is currently undergoing treatment at the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR). A five-member team of doctors is monitoring her health.

"An ultrasound test of the baby revealed internal bleeding in her body. We are hopeful that it will stop by itself in 3-4 days, otherwise, we might have to change the course of treatment. The health condition of the baby is stable but, internal problem is an issue,” VIMSAR Superintendent Lalmohan Nayak told PTI on Thursday.

The doctors are in touch with the government paediatric hospital Sishu Bhawan at Cuttack.

"The signs she is showing are very common in preterm babies with gross Hypothermia (a condition that occurs when the body loses heat fast, causing a dangerously low body temperature). If the complications do not subside in a few days, we will take decisions accordingly," Nayak said.

He said that the internal bleeding could also be a sign of Necrotizing Enterocolitis - a serious gastrointestinal problem that mostly affects premature babies.

"She weighs 1.6 kilograms and was born in 34 weeks. The next three days would be very crucial," he said.

Hospital sources said that the baby was brought to the SNCU around 11.30 pm on Tuesday in a critical condition. The child, when brought out of the bore well, had no clothes on.

"Her body temperature was low due to exposure to cold in the borewell. She was kept in the neonatal intensive care unit following which her condition improved," he said.

Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections of the IPC against unknown accused in connection with the incident.

"The police will investigate from all angles to find out how the incident took place and the person responsible for it," Additional Superintendent of Police HC Pandey said.

The baby was rescued from inside the borewell at 9.40 pm on Tuesday. Villagers had first heard her cries from inside the borewell and informed the authorities leading to her rescue more than five hours later. PTI COR AAM MNB AAM NN