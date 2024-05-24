Odisha: Results of class 10 state board exams to be declared on Sunday

Cuttack, May 24 (PTI) Results of the class 10 examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be declared on Sunday, an official said.

The results of examinations for the High School Certificate (HSC), State Open School Certificate (SOSC) and Madhyama (Sanskrit), which were simultaneously in February and March, will be published at 10.30 am on that day, board president Srikant Tarai said.

The results will be published after approval of the Examination Committee, he said.