Odisha: Retired cop, wife found dead in canal

Dhenkanal (Odisha), Oct 19 (PTI) The bodies of a retired police personnel and his wife were found in a canal in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The deceased were identified as 70-year-old Dusasana Sahoo and his 65-year-old wife Padmavati Sahoo. They lived in Panchubati village in Dhenkanal Sadar police station area in the district.

The woman's body was fished out of the Rengali canal on Wednesday night and the retired policeman's mortal remains were found on Thursday, Dhenkanal Additional Superintendent of Police Suryamani Pradhan said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, he said.

Preliminary probe suggests that they were facing an acute financial problem, and they might have died by suicide, which can, however, be confirmed during further investigation, Pradhan added. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD