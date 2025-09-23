Odisha: Retired forest ranger sentenced to 4 yrs in jail for taking Rs 30,000 bribe

Berhampur, Sept 23 (PTI) A retired forest ranger was sentenced to four years of imprisonment by a special vigilance court in Odisha's Berhampur on Tuesday for taking a Rs 30,000 bribe from a carpenter.

The officer took the bribe from the carpenter for not registering a case against him after the seizure of some timbers from his workshop, about nine years ago.

The court of Judge Gyanendra Kumar Barik also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the retired ranger, identified as Kishore Kumar Nayak.

He will undergo an additional eight months of imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine, it said.

The court recorded the statements of nine witnesses.

Trial is at present underway in a second case of disproportionate assets registered against him in 2015.